Florence M. "Cookie" Cortazzo, 91, of Forks Township, formerly of Southside Easton, passed away in her sleep Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home.
Born July 7, 1929 in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Florence (Leonard) Unger.
She and her husband, Richard F. "Rick" Cortazzo, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on July 14, 2020. Her first husband, Salvatore Barbera, and her second husband, John Exley, both died earlier.
Cookie and her husband were classmates and 1947 Easton High School graduates and active participants in their alumni luncheons and reunions.
She had been a graphic artist for the former Color Set Corporation. She had also been employed part-time for The Carmelcorn Shop, Easton.
Cookie was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and was a talented and popular dancer during her school years and well into her senior years.
She was a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church, Southside Easton.
Surviving in addition to her devoted husband Rick, are two sons, Anthony "Sonny" Barbera and his wife Patricia, of Forks Township, and David Barbera and his wife Debra, of Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Lindsay VanBilliard, Brittany, Brandy and Spenser Barbera, Ryan and Kip Jacobs; three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua and Audrey; cousins, Frank and Herb Martin; and two nieces, Barbara Bruckman and her husband David, and Denise Laudenslager and her husband Barry. In addition to her first and second husbands, she was predeceased by a son, John Barbera, and a sister, Ruth "Chickie" Sabo.
