Florence M. Jaskuta
Florence M. Jaskuta, 84, of Country Meadows, Allentown, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leon M. Jaskuta. Born in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Hannah (Dmyterko) Zawacki. Florence was a graduate of Newport High in Nanticoke. She received her R.N. in Nursing from Kings County Nursing School in Brooklyn. Florence worked as a nurse at various facilities including Phoebe and Cedarbrook Nursing Homes. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. Florence was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a volunteer at the L.V. Hospital Gift Shop for many years.

Survivors: Children: Victoria Kahler (Brian) of Macungie, Leon E. Jaskuta (Eileen) of Gilbertsville, Edward N. Jaskuta (Robin Hanrahan) of Emmaus, MaryEllen Yoegel (Robert) of West Chester, PA; 7 Grandchildren; 3 Step-grandchildren; 2 Great-grandsons; 1 Step-great granddaughter; Cousin: Joan Grochowski; Sister-In-Law: Frances Bodek; Florence was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Radovic.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to: Alzheimer's Association of Delaware Valley, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield, PA 18069

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 20, 2020.
