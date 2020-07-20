Florence M. Jaskuta, 84, of Country Meadows, Allentown, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leon M. Jaskuta. Born in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Hannah (Dmyterko) Zawacki. Florence was a graduate of Newport High in Nanticoke. She received her R.N. in Nursing from Kings County Nursing School in Brooklyn. Florence worked as a nurse at various facilities including Phoebe and Cedarbrook Nursing Homes. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. Florence was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a volunteer at the L.V. Hospital Gift Shop for many years.
Survivors: Children: Victoria Kahler (Brian) of Macungie, Leon E. Jaskuta (Eileen) of Gilbertsville, Edward N. Jaskuta (Robin Hanrahan) of Emmaus, MaryEllen Yoegel (Robert) of West Chester, PA; 7 Grandchildren; 3 Step-grandchildren; 2 Great-grandsons; 1 Step-great granddaughter; Cousin: Joan Grochowski; Sister-In-Law: Frances Bodek; Florence was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Radovic.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to: Alzheimer's Association
of Delaware Valley, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield, PA 18069