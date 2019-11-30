Home

Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Nazareth, PA
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Holy Family Cemetery
Nazareth, PA
Florence M. Searock


1934 - 2019
Florence M. Searock Obituary
Florence M. Searock, 85, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice, of Bethlehem. The loving wife of the late John W. Searock, until his passing on December 23, 2008. Florence was born on July 13, 1934 in Nazareth. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Yandrisovits) Dragositz. She worked for various garment mills in Nazareth, including Lehigh Frocks. Florence was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. She was a waitress at Holy Family Club, of Nazareth for many years. Florence loved to go Polka dancing with her husband, John. She is deeply missed by children, Robert Searock, of Gouldsboro, PA, Richard Searock, of Nazareth, William Searock and wife Evelyne, of Moore Twp., Nancy Dixon and husband Richard, of Greenville, SC. Also by grandchildren, Jeanette Clifton and husband Hugh, William II and wife Katie, Nickolas, Sabrina Rex and husband Kyle; great-grandchildren, Savannah Rose and Everest James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, of Nazareth. Followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, of Nazareth. Calling hours will take place on Monday from 9:00-10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019
