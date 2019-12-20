|
|
Florence M. (Michaels) Setzer, age 83 entered heaven Mon., Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 13,1936, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Irene (Morrison) Michaels, and the widow of the late Edwin Forrest Setzer. Florence lived a life full of faith, love and devotion. Her unwavering faith led her and Edwin to be longtime members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Philadelphia Pa., where she taught Sunday School and was a deaconess. The true joy in Florence's life were her children, her grandchildren and her great- grand daughter. Edwin and Florence spent over 60 years together, creating a beautiful family and went to bed holding hands. Florence was a quiet, gentle soul and will remain in the hearts of all fortunate enough to have known her. Florence is survived by: daughter Susan D. Setzer, of Sellersville; son Donald F. Setzer (wife Donna), of Hatfield; grandchildren Chelsea Elizabeth (husband Ryan), Paige Marie (husband Philip) and Forrest Richard; great-granddaughter Rose Elizabeth; and her constant companion, her beloved cockapoo Gracie. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brother William D. Michaels. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec.23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 S Valley Forge Rd, Lansdale. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00A.M until the time of service. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Coopersburg. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019