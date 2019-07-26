|
|
Florence Marion (Pranzatelli) McClafferty, 86, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late John L. McClafferty, Jr. She was born in Northport, Suffolk County, NY, March 3, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Florence Daniels and Anthony Pranzatelli. She was raised in the loving family of Walter and Florence Mack. Florence and her late husband, John, (Jack & Marion) were proprietors of Ruchsville Hotel from 1969 – 1987. Florence was an incredibly strong and loving woman who was adored by her family and friends. She was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors: Children, John L. McClafferty III of Allentown, Deborah L. Fowler and her husband, Gary of Strafford, NH, Patrick McClafferty and his wife, Cynthia of Wernersville; siblings, Carol Smith, Walter Mack, Joyce Roman, Linda Hoppes, Mary Jones; grandchildren, Todd Michael, Ryan, Cara, Nathan, Mary; predeceased by her son, Michael W. McClafferty and siblings, Shirley Hillborn and Robert Mack.
Service: Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville followed by a graveside service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019