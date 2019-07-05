|
Florence Nagle, former resident of Selinsgrove, passed away June 29, 2019 at the
age of 69, following a brief stay at Garden Spring Center, Willow Grove, PA.
Florence was born August 3, 1949, in Emmaus, PA and was a daughter of
Woodrow and Bertha Nagle, who preceded her in death. Florence loved to
socialize and readily made friends with most people she met. She had a wonderful
sense of humor. Her deep chuckle and hearty laugh were contagious. Florence
brightened the lives of many people and she will be fondly remembered and sadly
missed. Final arrangements are by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes, Laureldale, PA.
For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 5, 2019