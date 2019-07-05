Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Nagle


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Nagle Obituary
Florence Nagle, former resident of Selinsgrove, passed away June 29, 2019 at the

age of 69, following a brief stay at Garden Spring Center, Willow Grove, PA.

Florence was born August 3, 1949, in Emmaus, PA and was a daughter of

Woodrow and Bertha Nagle, who preceded her in death. Florence loved to

socialize and readily made friends with most people she met. She had a wonderful

sense of humor. Her deep chuckle and hearty laugh were contagious. Florence

brightened the lives of many people and she will be fondly remembered and sadly

missed. Final arrangements are by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes, Laureldale, PA.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now