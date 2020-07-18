Florence S. McLean, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Alexander and Margaret (Ackland) McLean. She was an accountant for the Philadelphia, Bethlehem and New England Railroad Company for 33years (subsidiary of Bethlehem Steel Corporation) retiring on January 31, 1985. She also worked for the Lehigh County Visiting Nurse Association as a Home Health Aide from December 1985 to August 1991 then worked for the Northampton County Visiting Nurse Association of Bethlehem as a Home Health Aide from November 1991 to December 1999 retiring on January 1, 2000. She volunteered at Westminster Village for many years. Florence was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bethlehem where she served as a Deacon for 6 years, taught Sunday school for grades 1 – 4 and sang with the church's chapel choir for 10 years retiring in 1986. She was currently a member of Grace Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Florence will be lovingly missed by her church family and her care giver, Tammy Bastidas.
SERVICES: Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Nisky Hill Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Florence's memory to Grace Church 2133 , Bethlehem, PA 18017.