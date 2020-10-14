Floyd Deardorff, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, passed peacefully into the merciful and loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 10, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. He was 91 years old.
Born March 17, 1929, in York, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Floyd Franklin and Erma Mae (née Chronister) Deardorff. Surviving Floyd is his loving wife Betty (née Kinsey), son John Floyd and his wife Robin of Flemington, daughter Linda Jean Cunningham of Hellertown, and daughter Karen Ann and her husband Al Dowbnia of St. Louis. Grandchildren include Kristine and her husband Brad Klovach, Kelly, Adam, Alex and great-grandson Conner. Also surviving Floyd are his sister-in-law June Kinsey, brother-in-law Bob Kinsey, sister-in-law Barb Kinsey, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Floyd was predeceased by his father Floyd, his mother Erma, his sister Doreen Moul and her husband Paul, son-in-law Robert Cunningham and brother-in-law Hal Kinsey.
Floyd grew up during the tumultuous post-Depression era and the years leading up to World War II. While attending York High School, Floyd pursued his musical passion, the clarinet, influenced by the magnificent era of Big Band music and bandleaders like Stan Kenton and Benny Goodman.
In 1946, upon graduation from high school, Floyd enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 (requiring his father's signature). As part of the "Greatest Generation," Floyd served honorably as a member of the U.S. Army Band, which played a significant part in the restoration of the German people's morale during the post-WWII era. During this time, the U.S. Army Band performed throughout much of Germany, with Floyd on clarinet, playing for numerous military leaders, including U.S. Army General Omar Bradley. When he returned from the Army, Floyd attended the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. With his pharmacy degree in hand, he began his career with the Eli Lilly Company.
On September 4, 1954, Floyd married the love of his life, Betty Marie Kinsey, beginning a 66-year love story of lifelong devotion to one another and family. They raised three wonderful children: Linda, Karen and John. The family resided in Ewing Township, New Jersey, for many years. In 1973, Floyd became owner/operator of Axelrod Pharmacy in Flemington, New Jersey, where over the years thousands of residents were greeted by his winsome smile and gentle countenance. Eventually, Floyd and Betty moved to Flemington, and the community came to know him as a kind and generous man. As a member of Rotary International, Floyd was active in the community and served in many capacities-he loved working the Rotary Pancake Breakfast! He had a unique gift for making everyone feel worthwhile. He retired from the pharmacy in 1993 but continued to be active in the Flemington community until he and Betty moved to Nazareth, Pennsylvania.
Floyd was an avid railroad fan-steam engines of the Pennsylvania Railroad were a favorite of his, and he enjoyed model railroading, even building an outdoor garden railroad with his grandsons Alex and Adam as well as son John and son-in-law Al. His devotion and love for his family were beautifully evidenced by how he and Betty carefully arranged fun-filled family vacations to Ocean City, New Jersey, for many wonderful summers. These trips highlighted Betty and Floyd's dedication to family in a special way.
Floyd was also an avid gardener, always happy to share his gardening tips (and vegetables!) with family and friends. As noted, he loved music-especially the Big Band era, and he loved playing clarinet and violin duets with his daughter Karen. Floyd loved his family dearly and was at his absolute happiest when spending time with them. Perhaps what made him smile most joyfully was watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandson enjoy the beach or play softball, baseball, soccer and basketball.
Thanks be to God, Floyd's strong Christian faith was evident to all who met him. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Nazareth. Floyd will be profoundly missed by his family and many friends.
A private funeral service will be held at the Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064, on Saturday, October 17, 2020. American Legion Post 415 will perform military honors. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11 a.m., immediately prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
. Please contact the funeral home (610-759-1220) if you wish to receive details on how to view the service via video conference (Zoom).