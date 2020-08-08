1/1
Floyd E. Schlegel
Floyd E. Schlegel, 92, of Bath, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, August 03, 2020, at home.

Born in Moore Township, Floyd was a son of the late Walter H. and Mamie (Hagenbuch) Schlegel. Floyd was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1945. He received his Bachelor's degree in Music Education in 1949, and a Master's degree in Music Education in 1951, both from Penn State University. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, he continued with additional graduate work at New York University.

Music was his life passion and Floyd enjoyed an outstanding career as a music educator, which included teaching positions in public schools at State College and Nazareth. He served as Director of Music in Bellefonte at State College churches, as well as St. John's United Church of Christ, Nazareth, for 36 years, and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall. In 1962, he organized the handbell program at St. John's U.C.C. in Nazareth. The 50th anniversary of this program was celebrated in 2012 and remains an active part of the church. After retiring from St. John's U.C.C., Floyd served as an organist in Milford, NJ, as well as in Slatedale and Whitehall.

Floyd was a former member of the American Guild of Organists and was a member of The Bach Choir of Bethlehem for 13 years. Additionally, he served as director of the St. Luke's Singers for 20 years; served on the committee which developed the 1975 United Church of Christ Hymnal; and was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels for 25 years. In 2004, Floyd was inducted into the Nazareth High School Wall of Fame, and in 2005, received an Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award through the Northampton County Agency on Aging. A love of music and dedication to service of others is how we will remember the enduring legacy of Floyd.

Survivors: Floyd is survived by nieces and nephews, which include Robert Schlegel and his wife, Esperanza, of Brooklyn, NY, Susan Krause and her husband, Robert, of Nazareth, Daniel Schlegel and his wife, Diane, Stephen Schlegel and his wife, Donna, and Evelyn Schlegel, all of Moore Township; seven grand nieces and nephews; and nine great-grand nieces and nephews. Floyd was predeceased by his brothers, William and Paul Schlegel, and a niece, Joan Martz.

Services: Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Floyd may be offered to St. John's United Church of Christ, 183 S. Broad Street, Nazareth, PA 18064, or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 835 Third Street, Whitehall, PA 18052, or The Bach Choir, 440 Heckewelder Place, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2020.
August 7, 2020
Words did not come easily to me as a child. Mr Schlegel helped me express myself through music during those early years. This was just the type of person he was. While he was a masterful musician, a spiritual icon, he was most importantly a major influence and guide to those who sought expression of their spiritual lives. Yet he did this with infectious laughter. Surely there will be a legion of folks singing "Guide me of Thou Great Jehovah" in a great choir reunion in heaven.
Brenda Smith-Booth
Student
August 7, 2020
We were privileged to have Mr. Schlegel as our choral teacher at Nazareth High. His passion for music was infectious, and his enthusiasm and humor brought the best out of high school students. He served as an inspiration to me throughout my career as an educator. His joy for life will continue though all of us.
Rosanne DeFrank Manmiller
Student
August 7, 2020
He will truly be missed by family, friends, singers and musicians. He gave so much to the Lehigh Valley in so many ways and always had everyone's best interest at heart. He was a great teacher, vocal director and musician. RIP dear Floyd,
Judy Levers
Judy Sandt Levers and John Levers
Friend
August 7, 2020
Floyd was one of the biggest influences in my life. He taught me so much through music and religion that shaped me in who I am today. He will be very missed on this earth. My thoughts and prayers to his whole family.
Daniel Harter
Student
August 7, 2020
He was a great teacher. He taught me everything I know about music and made it fun. He played the church organ and piano with passion and perfection and directed the choirs with unmatched enthusiasm. Many good memories of Mr Schlegel.
Cindy werner
Student
August 7, 2020
We were so lucky that Floyd wanted to continue serving the Lord through his music after he retired so he came to St. John's Lutheran Church in Whitehall as organist and choir director. I thoroughly enjoyed singing in the church choir under his direction. He was so inspirational! He also gave me confidence by his compliments regarding my singing and asking me to sing solos and duets often. We were all very sad when his worsening eye sight caused him to retire from this job also. I am thankful that I was able to be the benefactor of his talent, infectious personality, and faith even for a few years. My sympathy to his family and many close friends.
Sheila D Lanshe
Friend
August 7, 2020
I was blessed to have had Mr. Schlegel as a teacher, mentor and friend. Because of his influence, music and faith became the foundation of my life. Countless people are richer for having had him in their lives.
Carol Ruth Keffer
Friend
August 7, 2020
Mr. Schlegel was a huge part of my life. He is responsible for my love of music. Music is always the portion of a church service that moves me the most. I have so many wonderful memories of choir at St. John’s UCC. Vesper Services every year were a highlight! Choir practice in elementary school was so much fun. We all walked to church right after school. I know he touched the lives of so many. Rest In Peace. You will me missed.
Diane (Keck) Dudek
Student
August 7, 2020
Mr. Schlegel was such a talented musician and choral director. A humble and delightful person. He touched many young lives within the Nazareth area school district. Thank you, Floyd, for encouraging us to sing with joy. Alice Yeakel
Alice Yeakel
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Floyd's passing. He was a great musician and friend. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Barbara Smith
Friend
August 7, 2020
Mr. Schlegel, you are loved. So many of us looked to him as a musically talented man who always demanded and got the best of us, his choral members, but more importantly, a friend and mentor. And that smile!
Kay Christman-Marushak
Student
August 7, 2020
Mr. Schlegel has a great musical talent that he shared with all of us who were in the St John’s UCC choirs, chorus, and bell choirs. Through the years as a youth, he directed us, became a mentor, and helped us navigate our youth. What a great talent and man!! You will be missed, but what a great life you shared with all of us. Thank you and Rest In Peace!!
Colleen
Student
August 7, 2020
I was a member of si john,s Ucc church in Nazareth. And Floyd was the choir director. What a terrific choir. He also was a wonderful person.
Nellie kemmerer
Acquaintance
August 6, 2020
I so enjoyed singing in the choir and playing in the handbell choir for Mr. Schlegel. He was a wonderful educator who made music fun!
Kelly-Jo Harman Smith
Student
August 6, 2020
With the upmost sympathy to the Schlegel family. Mr. Schlegel was the GREATEST choir director ever , for 11 years I was in his choirs , at St. John's United Church of Christ and what a terrific man , his stories and talks and moments will always be remembered, GOD BLESS you Mr. Schlegel Marlyn Werner
Marlyn Werner
Friend
August 6, 2020
This hit me hard. What a Wonderful, funny, caring teacher, friend, person! Floyd was one of the first people in my life that influenced me to be truthful, positive, and good. He smiled all the time and maybe that's why I smile a lot. This is so sad. Floyd meant the world to me. Such great memories from choir, youth group, just running into him anywhere. He always made me feel like I was one of the most important people in the world. Always would take the time to talk to you no matter what. There are no words that are in the dictionary to describe Floyd. I wish I could think of a word just for Floyd and have Webster's put it in the dictionaries. God Bless Floyd and his family. I loved this man so much. He inspired me in so many ways, especially through music. He taught me that no matter what kind of music it is, it all tells a special story. He will be watching from above and continue to guide us. Another Angel and he already has his wings. So sorry for the loss of such a great man.
Love to all,
Jill Gordon Shive
(Jiller) that's what he called me.
Jill Shive
Friend
August 6, 2020
R.I.P. MY FRIEND. THE HEAVENLY HOST OF ANGELS HAVE A NEW DIRECTOR. SURELY WILL BE SINGING, "GUIDE ME, OH THOU GREAT JEHOVAH"...AN ICONIC INSPIRATION TO US ALL.
Joe
August 6, 2020
To the Schlegel family,
Floyd has shared his wonderful talent and gift of music to many throughout PA and beyond. I thoroughly enjoyed the St. Luke’s Singers and the presentations showed they enjoyed Floyd directing them. Floyd was a very thoughtful, caring, and generous man who served his Father well. We loved having him as a neighbor and friend. In the 90’s winter’s, my boys enjoyed opening his driveway to help Floyd out. I will forever remember him as the one and only, the best Mayor of Moorestown, as we would refer to him. His sense of humor was vibrant and charismatic. There are many wonderful memories of Floyd to keep him alive in our hearts and treasured. Our love, thoughts and prayers are extended to family and friends of Floyd. Heaven regained a beautiful soul, Rest In Peace eternally, Floyd. Thank you for the wonderful memories shared! ❤
Jan (Newhard) & Jim Faustner
Friend
August 6, 2020
R.I.P. MY FRIEND.. YOUR PAIN AND SUFFERING IS OVER. THE HEAVENLY CHOIR WILL REJOICE THE ARRIVAL OF THEIR NEW DIRECTOR..."GUIDE ME OH THOU GREAT JEHOVAH"
Joe
August 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Schlegel family. What a musically gifted and inspirational man. To attend his Christmas concerts @St. John's U.C.C. or the spring and Christmas concerts for St Luke's Singers was an absolute joy. The angelic choirs of heaven have received a new director. R.I.P. MR. SCHLEGEL
Steve Gamlinkowski
August 5, 2020
Mr. Schlegel Dang at my parents wedding in 1942 at the Salem Union Church, Moorestown, Bath, PA.
I was lucky enough to to sing in his Nazareth High A Cappella Choir and the NAHS Glee Club.
He expected presence, perfection, and professionalism. We all carried that mind-set through our lives
What a gift he was in my life.
Linda Gilbert Kortz
Student
August 5, 2020
Floyd was just a wonderful person. As a former St. Luke Singer he impacted my life forever. His love of music was above all standards .I learned so much from him. Always with a smile he was a ray of sunshine in what ever he did. My sympathy to his family at this time. Floyd you will always remain in my heart. And you will be missed. Kathleen Schatz
Kathleen Schatz
Friend
August 5, 2020
Floyd was one of the most talented teachers and was greatly respected by all his students. I sang with the choral groups at the high school for 3 years and also studied the organ under him. He was a great instructor. He had some talented students go on to higher education. He will be deeply missed.
Carol Lichner Frace
Student
August 5, 2020
Loved this man so much. Heaven has gained a soul so bright and full of joy. He is one of those people you just don't realize how much has helped mold your life until they are gone. Wish I could thank him one more time for all he did. My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.
Shari Fields
