Forest Lamb
1941 - 2020
Forest Lamb died peacefully on November 7, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at the age of 78.

He was a 1959 graduate of Philipsburg Osceola High school and moved to the Bethlehem area where he worked at the Bethlehem Steel until his retirement.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Elaine Shellock of Allentown, PA, daughters, Christine Moze (Darragh) of Atlanta, GA and Jennifer Lamb (David Kersnar) of Stillwater, OK, grandchildren, Elijah Boettcher and Isabella Moze. His surviving siblings include Ramona Laich of Munson, PA; Shirley Hurley of Morrisdale, PA, Thomas J. Lamb Jr of Martinsburg, PA; Lucinda Lamb of Altoona, PA, Karen Webb of Rapid City, SD, David Lamb of Roaring Spring, PA and Richard Lamb of Spotsylvania, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Forest Lamb to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
November 12, 2020
Miss you Dad
Christine Lamb Moze
Daughter
