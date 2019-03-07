Forrest Daniel Grim, Jr. 83, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at HCR ManorCare, Allentown. He was the husband of Carol A. (Wilkinson) Grim to whom he was married 61 years last July 13. Born in Allentown, March 29, 1935, Forrest was the son of the late Forrest Daniel Grim, Sr. and Zula (Smith) Grim. He was employed at Durkee Foods, formerly located in Bethlehem for 28 years before retiring in 1996. Since his formal retirement, Forrest was employed part-time at JetPay HR & Payroll Services as a courier. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown.Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Carol; children, Daniel Forrest Grim and his wife, Sally of Slatington, David Joel Grim and his wife, Sherry of Whitehall, Susan Carol Leiby and her husband, Larry of Schnecksville; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; predeceased by a son, Donald Matthew Grim in 2000.Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Grace C. Olson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary