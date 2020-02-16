|
Forrest F. Hausman, 85, of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Lehigh Center. He was the husband of Joanne L. (Gruver) Hausman to whom he was married for 55 years in December. Born in Fogelsville, he was a son of the late Woodrow and Hilda (Held) Hausman. Forrest worked for Upper Macungie Township for over 20 years before retiring as road foreman. He assisted the Schmoyer Funeral Home with traffic control for over 25 years. Forrest was an active member with Good Will Fire Company No. 1 from 1957 to 2017. During his faithful 60 years of service, which is the longest in the 104 years of the organization, he held numerous leadership positions within the organization to include Fire Chief (10 years), Assistant Fire Chief, Vice President and Special Police Captain. In 2016, Forrest was selected by the membership to be the Parade Grand Marshall of the 100th Anniversary parade. On June 12, 2018, the membership of the organization elected him as Fire Chief Emeritus. In the fire company's history, he is only the second firefighter to earn this distinguished and eternal title.
Forrest is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons, Barry L.; Kerry A.; daughter Cynthia A. Weller; sister Althea Hahn; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Services: 11:00 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville. Calling hours 6:00 to 8:30 PM Wednesday and 9:30 to 11:00 Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Forrest's memory may be made to the Good Will Fire Company No.1 P.O. Box 13, Trexlertown, PA 18087
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020