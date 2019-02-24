Forrest H. Taylor, 96, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, under Greenwood Hospice Care at the Hamilton Continuing Care Center in Hamilton, NJ.Born and raised in Bethlehem, Forrest was a graduate of Hebron Academy Prep School in Hebron, Maine, and Liberty High School in Bethlehem. Forrest was an honorably discharged US Army Veteran, having served as a Sergeant First Class for the 75th Infantry in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. He received a Bronze Star and was named Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction. Post war, Forrest achieved a successful 45-year career with Bethlehem Steel as Assistant Manager in the Accounts Receivable Division.Forrest lived a life of great purpose and pursued diverse passions. He was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Bethlehem since the 1930's and was a dedicated volunteer in the Bethlehem Police Department. He received his glider pilot license at age 60, went parasailing in his 80's and continued to be an active walker through age 95.Predeceased by his parents, Warren E. and Grace (Remington) Taylor; his beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia Anne (Tahaney) Taylor; his son, Dennis Taylor and his sister, Lillian (Taylor) Kehoe; he is survived by his two daughters, Priscilla Taylor of Hamilton, NJ and Jane Taylor of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; 5 grandsons, 3 great-grandsons, 5 nieces and numerous great-nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 2540 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Forrest's memory to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org), 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.Arrangements have been entrusted to Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.saulfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary