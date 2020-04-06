|
|
Forrest J. "Butch" Neff, Jr., of Lower Macungie Township, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He and his wife, JoAnn L. (Cooke) Neff, shared 53 years together and were married for nearly 40 years.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Ida M. (Esterly) and Forrest J. Neff, Sr. Butch was a 1964 graduate of William Allen High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for 50 years in Customer Engineering at Mack Trucks and for 27 years on the Macungie Police Force. Most recently, Butch worked as a funeral home assistant at the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home in Allentown. He was a Treasurer of the Lehigh Valley Hog Club for 15 years, 32nd Degree Mason of the Greenleaf Lodge #561 F&AM, life-member of the Guthsville Rod & Gun Club, and member of the NRA and Alburtis Gun Club. Butch was also a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. He loved cars and enjoyed everything about going to the beach with JoAnn, except for the sand and the water!
Survivors: his loving wife, JoAnn, family and many close friends.
Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private and interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Animals In Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020