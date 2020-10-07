Forrest Reitz, 93, of the Fellowship Community, joined our Lord on the 5th of October 2020 at Fellowship Manor. He was the beloved husband of Arlene (Schlegel) Reitz having celebrated 67 beautiful years of marriage this year. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Charles and Tryphena (Sneider) Reitz. Joining the United States Navy shortly after high school graduation, Forrest proudly served his nation as a radar operator during WWII. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked as a Teacher where he taught for over 34 years at Northeast Junior High School in Bethlehem. Forrest was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Forrest loved baseball. He played for the East Stroudsburg College team where he earned his bachelor's degree and later his master's degree from Temple university. Forrest was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox. During his free time, Forrest enjoyed walking, bowling, and gardening. In addition to his loving wife, Arlene, he is survived by daughter, Joan Laudenslager and husband, Gregory; daughter Ann Cherneski and husband Joseph; daughter Diane Philips and husband Clinton; grandsons Matthew, Spencer, and Mitchell. In addition to his parents, Forrest was predeceased by his 10 brothers and sisters. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends. A Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 9th at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown, PA. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 AM at the cemetery. We request that all in attendance practice social distancing and kindly wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alopecia Foundation (NAAF.ORG
