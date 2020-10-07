Forrest Reitz

Aunt Arlene, Joan , Ann, Diane and families-

Remembering the fond memories we shared growing up, the Maypole at Union Terrace, my dad playing the piano at your house and all of us singing, and the time we went for a walk with Uncle Tiger and we ran up running away from an angry dog!!

Uncle Tiger and my dad are now back to taking their daily walks and stopping for their coffee. I’m always remember the closeness and special friendship they shared as brothers.

May God quiet you with His presence

Comfort you with His peace

And Bless you with His love

May your warm memories bring you comfort during this difficult time.

God Bless you all, much love to everyone.



Nancy Reitz Easterday

Family