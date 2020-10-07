1/1
Forrest Reitz
{ "" }
Forrest Reitz, 93, of the Fellowship Community, joined our Lord on the 5th of October 2020 at Fellowship Manor. He was the beloved husband of Arlene (Schlegel) Reitz having celebrated 67 beautiful years of marriage this year. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Charles and Tryphena (Sneider) Reitz. Joining the United States Navy shortly after high school graduation, Forrest proudly served his nation as a radar operator during WWII. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked as a Teacher where he taught for over 34 years at Northeast Junior High School in Bethlehem. Forrest was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church.

Forrest loved baseball. He played for the East Stroudsburg College team where he earned his bachelor's degree and later his master's degree from Temple university. Forrest was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox. During his free time, Forrest enjoyed walking, bowling, and gardening. In addition to his loving wife, Arlene, he is survived by daughter, Joan Laudenslager and husband, Gregory; daughter Ann Cherneski and husband Joseph; daughter Diane Philips and husband Clinton; grandsons Matthew, Spencer, and Mitchell. In addition to his parents, Forrest was predeceased by his 10 brothers and sisters. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends. A Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 9th at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown, PA. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 AM at the cemetery. We request that all in attendance practice social distancing and kindly wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alopecia Foundation (NAAF.ORG)

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., of Catasauqua, PA is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
OCT
9
Burial
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
I had the pleasure of having Mr. Reitz at Northeast Jr. High School around 1970. He was one of my favorite teachers. He was so patient and kind and he was the only one who could teach me longitude and latitude. I had so much respect for him. He was truly an asset in the BASD. I have thought of him often throughout the years. He was a very kind man and he did have an impact on my life. May he be rewarded in God's white light. Thank you, Mr. Reitz.

Sandy Morganelli Elliott
Sandy Morganelli Elliott
Student
October 6, 2020
Really enjoyed chatting with Forrest during my visits with my wife at Fellowship Community. He was such a pleasant, interesting man and his memories of life were so enjoyable to hear.
May God grant him an eternity of peace and happiness in that place that Jesus said "I am going to prepare a place for you" (John's Gospel)
Also, God's peace to his family...they enjoyed sharing life with a wonderful man.
Lee Tress
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Aunt Arlene, Joan , Ann, Diane and families-
Remembering the fond memories we shared growing up, the Maypole at Union Terrace, my dad playing the piano at your house and all of us singing, and the time we went for a walk with Uncle Tiger and we ran up running away from an angry dog!!
Uncle Tiger and my dad are now back to taking their daily walks and stopping for their coffee. I’m always remember the closeness and special friendship they shared as brothers.
May God quiet you with His presence
Comfort you with His peace
And Bless you with His love
May your warm memories bring you comfort during this difficult time.
God Bless you all, much love to everyone.
Nancy Reitz Easterday
Family
October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
