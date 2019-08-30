|
It is with great sadness that the family of Forrest Robert Old, Jr. announces his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Forrest will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Gina and his children, Forrest III (Lauren), Jack, and Rebecca, his sisters Janet Cochran (Garrett) and Clarinda Ray (Richard), cousins, nephews, and nieces.
People were drawn to Forrest for his larger than life personality, strength of character, individuality and his big heart. He was a natural leader and mentor which contributed to his success from rock & roll to the corporate world to teaching. His lifelong passion for the arts, his curiosity and his creative spirit fueled success in rock & roll bands, photography, gallery ownership, college teaching, and digital music production. For all his success, he was unassuming and showed more interest in how others were doing than in his accomplishments. Forrest was always there to lift up a friend in need at the same time able to deliver a kick in the butt when called for, but always with love and kindness. He was proud of his family and counted his blessings regularly. He had a great sense of humor. He was kind and empathetic, but also pragmatic and business like when a hard decision needed to be made. Forrest was fearless and stoic, no matter the challenge, even as he faced his final weeks and days. His concern for others above his own also carried through those final weeks and days.
A memorial will be held in celebration of Forrest's life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at The Lambertville Station Inn in Lambertville, NJ.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Forrest to the (https://www.lung.org/)
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019