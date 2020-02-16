Home

Forrest Ronald Yeakel Obituary
Forrest Ronald Yeakel, 87, of Coopersburg, PA passed away in Leesburg, FL on Monday, February 10, 2020. Mr. Yeakel was born February 29, 1932 in Center Valley, PA to Luke Yeakel and Elva (Price) Yeakel. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Forry retired as a sales manager for Bethlehem Steel and has been wintering in Florida. He is a member of the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Coopersburg. Forry enjoyed golfing and was an avid bicyclist, riding almost 50,000 miles. Survivors include his loving wife of 7 years, Ginny Watkins; sons and their wives, Gregory and Kay Yeakel of North Myrtle Beach, SC and Michael and Kathy Yeakel of Chatham, NJ; brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis and Lois Yeakel of Bethlehem, PA and Barry Yeakel of Hellertown, PA; grandsons, Matthew and Ryan both of Chatham, NJ. Forry was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years Jean Reichard Yeakel. Forry's family and friends will celebrate his life with a gathering from 10:00 AM and service beginning at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church Building Fund, 6782 N Main St, Coopersburg, PA 18036. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, FL.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020
