Francella "Fran" Rose went home to Jesus on Thursday October 3, 2019. She was 82 years old and passed away in her home. Fran was born on April 22, 1937 in St. Ann, Jamaica and moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1967. She was an active member of Grace Deliverance Baptist Church of Bethlehem, an avid sewing enthusiast and loved her family and friends dearly. She was predeceased by her parents John and Jemima Rose, her sister Amy Rose and a newborn son who passed away shortly after birth. Those left to cherish her memory include 5 siblings, Reuben Mckenzie, Heron Rose, Robert Rose, Molaria Thomas and Joan Rose-Betton; and her 6 children, Billy McFarlane Sr., Berris Francis, Bertram Francis, Kaylin Francis, Antoinette Rose and Locksley Campbell. She is also survived by countless cousins, nieces, nephews and Godchildren and was the very proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Fran's life will be held on Saturday October 12th, 2019 at Grace Deliverance Baptist Church, 74 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA. Viewing from 10 -10:50 a.m.; Service at 11 a.m., repass immediately following. Fran's burial will be back "home" in Jamaica.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019