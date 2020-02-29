|
Francene Fegely, 40, passed away from cancer on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born, June 21, 1979 in Bethlehem to David and Elizabeth Fegely. She was a 1997 graduate from Whitehall High School and last resided in Dallas, Texas.
Francene is survived by her mother Elizabeth Fegely, son Caden Fegely, brother Keith Fegely and wife Karen all of Northampton and companion Alex Castaneda with whom she shared the last 10 years. She was preceded in death by her father David Fegely.
At this time, the family has decided to hold a private memorial at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 29, 2020