Frances A. Franusiszin, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Alexandria Manor, of Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Alfred Franusiszin, who passed away in 1980. Frances was born August 30, 1919 in East Bangor, PA. She was the daughter of the late Harry Reimel and Margaret (Weidman) Reimel. Frances worked for the former Weller Electric, of Palmer Twp. She loved to travel with her husband to California, Florida and other areas of the country. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother, William Reimel and sister, Mildred Tucker. Graveside Services for Frances will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd, Easton, PA 18045. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.