Frances A. Lichtenwalner, 85, of Macungie, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Clarence D. Lichtenwalner. Born in Thomasburg, Northampton County, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Edna (Andrews) Rohrbach. Before retiring, she worked at Macungie Bank and Dorney Printing. She was a former Lehigh County Commissioner and Recorder of Deeds. Frances was an active member of Solomon's UCC, Macungie and was former church council president and church elder. She was a member of Lower Lehigh AARP serving as treasurer and the first woman president of the Lehigh County Farm Bureau.



Survivors, sons, David C. and wife, Darlene, Dean S. and fiance, Lindsay; daughter, Donna F. wife of Roy Smith; grandchildren, Heather, Dean Jr., Jason and Catherine; great-grandchildren Tanner and RiLee. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kay; brother, Claude; sisters, Alice and Verna.



Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Solomon's UCC 82 South Church St, Macungie, PA 18062. Calling hours will be held 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville and Wednesday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the church.



Contributions in memory of Frances may be made to the church. Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019