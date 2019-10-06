Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
1835 Catasauqua,Rd
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Frances A. Rupnik Obituary
Frances A. Rupnik, 94, of Bethlehem, PA died Thursday. October 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania. Born December 9, 1924 in the Home Park section of Whitehall, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Fedor) Sukanick and Andrew P. Sukanick. She was married to Walter J. Rupnik with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to his death on December 13, 2002. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter Frances of Bethlehem and sons Walter (Diane) of Breinigsville, Richard of Slatington, and Brian (Jennifer) of Bethlehem, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, October 8. 2019 at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1835 Catasauqua,Rd., Bethlehem PA , from 9:30- 10:30 a.m.. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem PA. For a full obituary please please go to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
