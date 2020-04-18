Frances C. Schlaner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances C. Schlaner, 97, of Emmaus, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th & Chew, Allentown. Her husband, Edward A. Schlaner, Sr. died on April 4, 2001. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anastasia (Hook) Kulifay. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. Survivors: Sons, Edward A. Schlaner, Jr., and Richard E. Schlaner and his wife Joanne; 4 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren; 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Grandson, David Schlaner; Sisters, Catherine Milano and Mary Marx; Brothers, Bernard, John and Frank Kulifay; and Daughter-in-Law, Carolann Schlaner. Services: Private due to COVID-19, services are for immediate family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved