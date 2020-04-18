Frances C. Schlaner, 97, of Emmaus, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th & Chew, Allentown. Her husband, Edward A. Schlaner, Sr. died on April 4, 2001. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anastasia (Hook) Kulifay. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. Survivors: Sons, Edward A. Schlaner, Jr., and Richard E. Schlaner and his wife Joanne; 4 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren; 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Grandson, David Schlaner; Sisters, Catherine Milano and Mary Marx; Brothers, Bernard, John and Frank Kulifay; and Daughter-in-Law, Carolann Schlaner. Services: Private due to COVID-19, services are for immediate family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.