Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018

Frances C. Wildgen Obituary
Frances C. Wildgen, 84, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday March 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Allentown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Annamae (Harris) Zelko. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Wildgen. Frances was a supervisor in the housekeeping dept. for St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She loved gardening, music, puzzles, animals and taking care of her home. She will be lovingly remembered by her best friend, Angie Fournaris of Bethlehem.A funeral service will be held 11am on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A calling hour will be from 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown, PASend online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019
