Frances D. Miller, 74, of Hellertown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital as a result of a pedestrian accident. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 5, 1945 to the late Frank and Carmella (Inserra) Dello lolo. Frances was a realtor in Flemington/Clinton, NJ until retirement and previously taught English for gifted and talented students in NY state. She is a member of St. Theresa of the Jesus RC Church, Hellertown.
SURVIVORS: Children: Allison C. (Kevin) Schaefer of Bensalem, Justine S. (Seth) Witherspoon of Beuna Vista, CO, Erik R. (Stacy) Miller of Hellertown; granddaughter: Ella.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.