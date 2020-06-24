FRANCES D. MILLER
1945 - 2020
Frances D. Miller, 74, of Hellertown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital as a result of a pedestrian accident. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 5, 1945 to the late Frank and Carmella (Inserra) Dello lolo. Frances was a realtor in Flemington/Clinton, NJ until retirement and previously taught English for gifted and talented students in NY state. She is a member of St. Theresa of the Jesus RC Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS: Children: Allison C. (Kevin) Schaefer of Bensalem, Justine S. (Seth) Witherspoon of Beuna Vista, CO, Erik R. (Stacy) Miller of Hellertown; granddaughter: Ella.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
JUL
3
Service
07:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
