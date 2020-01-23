|
|
Frances Elizabeth Brandon, 75, of Bethlehem passed away on January 21, 2020. Born on June 27, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Brandon. Frances grew up in Bethlehem. She attended Bethlehem school district and graduated from Liberty High School. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
Over the years she worked as a data entry operator and keypunch operator for several companies in the area.
Along with her Mother Sarah, she was predeceased by two daughters Sara (Tiny) and baby Frances, her brothers Joseph, George and Douglas.
Frances leaves to mourn, her children: Blane (Tracy), Terri (Larry), Lisa, Tobe (Rosa), and Samuel (Davida). One loving brother Larry (Shirley) and Sister Ethel She leaves 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At the request of the family. In Lieu of flowers please make donation's in the memory of Frances E. Brandon to: St. Joseph Center, 2010 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18509. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday January 25th, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church. 925 E. Goepp St, Bethlehem, PA 18017. 10:00 AM– 12:00 PM Viewing. 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM Celebration Of Life. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to: Jackmon Funeral Home, Inc. Upper Darby, Pa. (610) 272-1872
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020