Frances E. (Lucas) Clare



Frances E. Clare, 83, of New Tripoli, PA., formerly of Bethlehem, passed away in her home on June 13, 2019. She was the wife of David G. Clare, with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage this past April. She was born in Bethlehem, PA., a daughter of the late Arthur T. and Lillie (Newhard) Lucas. Frances was a 1954 graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem, PA. She was a housewife and a hard worker on their family dairy farm. She was a member of PA Farm Association and the Lynnport Fire Co. During the early 1970's, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother in Bethlehem, PA. Survivors include two sons, David A. (Denise) Clare of Hamburg, PA., and James R. (Dorothy) Clare of New Tripoli, PA.; four grandchildren, David, Daniel and Christopher Clare, and Crystal Schwab; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Daniel Clare. Frances' funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 8:00 PM. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling period to begin at 6:00 PM. Graveside interment will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 1:30 PM in the Altona Cemetery, 902 Macada Road Bethlehem, PA. 18017. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family



