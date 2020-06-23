Frances Getter

Frances (Demma) Getter, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 while in the care of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. Born in Hecktown, she was the daughter of the late Sal and Jane Demma. Frances was the wife of Warren Getter with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. She worked for Wood Catering Company for over 20 years.
Survivors: In addition to her husband Warren, Frances will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Dave Getter and Matthew Getter.
Services: A graveside service will be held at 2:00P.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bethlehem Memorial Park, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18017. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.