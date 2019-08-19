Home

Frances J. Anthony Obituary
Frances J. Anthony, 77, of Allentown, passed away in her home on August 17, 2019. Born in Elizabeth NJ, she was raised by the late Clarence Sr. and Dorothy (McGuiness) Moyer. Frances was married to Kenneth W. Anthony, and on August 19 they would have observed their 58th wedding anniversary. She was a member St. Paul's UCC, Allentown.

Survivors: Husband; Daughter, Karen Moyer (Thomas Doyle); Brother, Clarence Moyer Jr.; Grandchildren, Kevin Werkheiser and Jason Moyer; Great Granddaughter, Jolie Lanning-Werkheiser.

Services: Funeral 11:30 AM Thursday August 22, at St. Paul's UCC, 340 E. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18109. There will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019
