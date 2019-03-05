Frances K. Duh, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William G. Duh with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late John and Naomi (Ruch) Erkinger. She was of the Lutheran faith, but regularly attended Mass at Ss. Simon & Jude R. C. Church, Bethlehem with her husband. Survivors: In addition to her husband, are a son, William Duh Jr.(Nancy Atrill) of Allentown; daughters, Deborah Kline (Robert) of Jim Thorpe; Rose Duff (Kevin) of NC; daughter-in-law, Voleak Long of Bethlehem; brothers, Sonny Erkinger, Bobby Ruch; sisters, Mary Kohler and Becky Fenstermacher; 5 grandchildren and1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Duh on March 2, 2018, a brother, Jack Erkinger, and grandson, Brian Kline. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 A.M. all from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial, Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary