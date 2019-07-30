|
|
Frances M. Jaggers, 79 years, of Slatington, died Saturday July 27th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Edward Jaggers. Born in North Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late George and Priscilla (Brungard) Schlacter.
Frances was formerly a member of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in North Catasauqua. She worked as a hairdresser at the former Hess's Department Store in Allentown.
Frances was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter Michele Hagenbuch; grandchildren Ashley Sokolowski and her husband Lee, and Edward Hagenbuch; brothers Anthony, George, Larry and Joseph Schlacter; sisters Victoria Hillman, Cathy Pustai, and Priscilla Shemanski. She was preceded in death by her brother James.
Memorial services will be held at 11am Friday August 2nd, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, 18032. There will be a calling period from 10-11am Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the to the family care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019