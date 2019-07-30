Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Jaggers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Jaggers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Jaggers Obituary
Frances M. Jaggers, 79 years, of Slatington, died Saturday July 27th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Edward Jaggers. Born in North Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late George and Priscilla (Brungard) Schlacter.

Frances was formerly a member of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in North Catasauqua. She worked as a hairdresser at the former Hess's Department Store in Allentown.

Frances was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter Michele Hagenbuch; grandchildren Ashley Sokolowski and her husband Lee, and Edward Hagenbuch; brothers Anthony, George, Larry and Joseph Schlacter; sisters Victoria Hillman, Cathy Pustai, and Priscilla Shemanski. She was preceded in death by her brother James.

Memorial services will be held at 11am Friday August 2nd, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, 18032. There will be a calling period from 10-11am Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the to the family care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now