|
|
Frances M. Klimek, 95 formerly of Venice, FL and Allentown died on March 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart by the Creek, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Alfred H. Klimek who passed away in 2013. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mabel (McMahon) Brader. She was retired from the former Western Electric.Survivors: Daughter, Janice wife of John J. Millets, Jr. & son Michael of Maui, HI. Grandchildren John III, wife Deb; JoAnne Palenchar, husband David; James, wife Gwen; Jeffrey, wife Karen; Janine Hechler, husband Peter. Great grandchildren: Ashley & Joshua Palenchar; Amber Hulen, husband Kyle; Kelsey & Hope Millets; Tyler & Nicholas Millets; Logan, Ethan, Luke & Evan Hechler. Great great grandchild Sydney Hulen. She was predeceased by her six siblings.A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019