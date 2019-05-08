Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Knarr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Knarr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances M. Knarr Obituary
Frances M. Knarr, 90, of Hellertown, died, Friday May 3, 2019 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. She is the wife of the late Delmar J. Knarr, Sr. She was born in Northampton on August 8, 1928 to the late John & Mary (Skeebok) Yeskiewich. Frances was a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, for many years until her retirement.SURVIVORS: Sons: Robert of Beaver Creek, OH, and David (Susan) of Hellertown. Predeceased by her son: Delmar Knarr, Jr.SERVICE: Private. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now