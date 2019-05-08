|
Frances M. Knarr, 90, of Hellertown, died, Friday May 3, 2019 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. She is the wife of the late Delmar J. Knarr, Sr. She was born in Northampton on August 8, 1928 to the late John & Mary (Skeebok) Yeskiewich. Frances was a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, for many years until her retirement.SURVIVORS: Sons: Robert of Beaver Creek, OH, and David (Susan) of Hellertown. Predeceased by her son: Delmar Knarr, Jr.SERVICE: Private. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019