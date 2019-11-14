Home

Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 W. Philadelphia Ave
Boyertown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 W. Philadelphia Ave
Boyertown, PA
View Map
Frances M. (Burke) Pryor, 80, wife of William "Bill" Pryor, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Mary M. "Madge" (Williams) Burke and Francis Burke.

Frances was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for girls and worked as an office manager for SOS Products as well as a property manager.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Elizabeth A., wife of Tim Gill and Monica Kressirer, fiancé of Jim Stec; three granddaughters, Jennifer, Kristen and Stephanie; one grandson, Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Samantha. Frances is also survived by a brother, Tom Burke, husband of Linda.

She is predeceased by a sister, Nancy Burke.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11AM at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, PA. Relatives and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. There will be no viewing. Burial will be private.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
