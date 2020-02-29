Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Holy Ghost R. C. Church
417 Carlton Ave.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost R. C. Church
417 Carlton Ave.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map

Frances Mary Blaukovitch

Frances Mary Blaukovitch Obituary
Frances M. Blaukovitch, 95, of Fountain Hill, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Cedarbrook - Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Walter J. Blaukovitch. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Mary (Repasch) Dreisbach. She was a homemaker much of her life and also worked many years at Spirax Sarco in the office until retiring. She was a parishioner of Holy Ghost R. C. Church, Bethlehem and is survived by her daughter in law, Jean M. Blaukovitch of Allentown, brothers, Edward Dreisbach and Earl Dreisbach both of Bethlehem, grandchildren, James Blauckovitch and wife, Jennifer of Fountain Hill, Nancy J. Blaukovitch of Allentown; and great grandchildren, TJ, Jaxon and Katie. She was preceded in death by her son, James W. Blaukovitch in 2015.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 4th. at 10:00 AM in Holy Ghost R. C. Church, 417 Carlton Ave. Bethlehem, where friends may call from 9:00-9:50 A.M.. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cem. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 29, 2020
