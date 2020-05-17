Frances R. (Francie) Bickel, 98, of Allentown, passed away on May 15 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. Frances and her husband, John A. Bickel, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on May 5, 2020.



Born in Zieglersville, PA, "Francie" was the daughter of John B. and Margaret (Cunningham) Sullivan, and a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Allentown, where she and her husband were married in May, 1945.



Upon Graduation from high school, Frances was employed as office manager for Dr. Edward Wiener, and later was employed in a similar position by Dr. George Dieffenderfer.



Francie was the epitome of God's love for family, friends, and neighbors. Always a radiant smile in greeting, always an "I love you" upon saying "Goodbye".



In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by son John J. Bickel, and six sisters. She is survived by her husband and beloved nieces and nephews.



A Catholic mass and memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Frances' memory may be made to Church of the Immaculate Conception, 501 Ridge Ave., Allentown, PA, 18102. Services have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



