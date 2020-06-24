Frances R. Bickel 98, of Allentown passed away on May 15, 2020. Frances was the wife of John Bickel and they were married for 75 years at the time of her passing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allentown. A calling period will be from 9:30-10:00 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her church, 501 Ridge Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18102. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



