Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel
1534 Pennington Rd.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 883-1400
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel
1534 Pennington Rd.
Trenton, NJ 08618
Frances R. Kaufmann

Frances R. Kaufmann Obituary
Frances R. Kaufmann, 73, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Bethlehem. Born in Trenton, Mrs. Kaufmann lived in Bethlehem, PA the past 27 years. Frances was a devoted and relentlessly caring mother and wife. She was a graduate of Elmira College and served as a board member at the Historic Bethlehem Partnership. Daughter of the late Joseph Rosenzweig and Harriet Miller, she was also a sister to the late William Rosenzweig. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael Kaufmann, a daughter, Wendy A. Kaufmann, a son and his fiancé, Norman Kaufmann and Dr. Carine Hamo, a brother and sister-in-law, Avrum and Paula Rosenzweig, a granddaughter, Harlyn E. Kaufmann. Funeral services were Monday (June 24) at 1pm in Ewing, NJ.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019
