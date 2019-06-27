|
Frances R. Kaufmann, 73, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Bethlehem. Born in Trenton, Mrs. Kaufmann lived in Bethlehem, PA the past 27 years. Frances was a devoted and relentlessly caring mother and wife. She was a graduate of Elmira College and served as a board member at the Historic Bethlehem Partnership. Daughter of the late Joseph Rosenzweig and Harriet Miller, she was also a sister to the late William Rosenzweig. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael Kaufmann, a daughter, Wendy A. Kaufmann, a son and his fiancé, Norman Kaufmann and Dr. Carine Hamo, a brother and sister-in-law, Avrum and Paula Rosenzweig, a granddaughter, Harlyn E. Kaufmann. Funeral services were Monday (June 24) at 1pm in Ewing, NJ.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019