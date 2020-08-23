Frances R. Silfies, 96, of Charlottesville, Virginia, formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, while in the care of Cedars Healthcare Center, Charlottesville. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Robert M. Silfies. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Milton and Esther (Lapp) Rice. She was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Upper Saucon Twp. Fran, as she was known to her friends and family, was devoted to her family and church. A lifelong soprano, she enjoyed singing with the church choir for most of her adult life. She also served as a Sunday school teacher, quilter, and volunteer for many various church functions. She enjoyed her role as Aunt Fran to twenty-eight nieces and nephews, Gma to her five grandchildren and most recently as GiGi to her great grandson. She will be missed by her surviving family; daughters, Pamela Tomko and her husband, John F. Tomko of Earlysville, VA; Paula Anne Tomko of Palmyra, VA; grandchildren, John R. Tomko, Emily Tomko Brueck and her husband Devin, Elle Tomko, Alexandra Tomko, Chelsea Tomko and great grandson, Oliver Brueck. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Joyce; son, Jeffrey Robert; brothers, Harold and Donald Rice; sisters, Althea Adams and Gladys Bergeris.
Services: Services and burial will be held once the restrictions of COVID-19 have been lifted. Arr. by: JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Contributions can be made to the "Hungry Hearts No More" backpack food program, which provides food to local school children and their families who are food insecure. Checks may be made out to Peace Lutheran Church with "HHNM" on the memo line, and sent to the Peace Lutheran Church, 1510 Broad Crossing Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911