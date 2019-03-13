Frances Marie "Dolly" Siluk, 90, of New Ringgold, PA passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Fellowship Community. She was the wife of the late Frank Siluk. Born September 24, 1928, she was a daughter of Frank and Anna (Swerchak) Smulligan. Dolly began her education in a one-room schoolhouse at Dorset, a several mile walk from her family's farmstead on Blue Mountain Drive. A 1947 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she continued on to St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, where she earned her Registered Nurse credentials. Her career as a nurse spanned many years and specialties. Dolly was the head nurse in the emergency department at St. Joseph's Hospital in Reading, PA, for over 25 years in an era when ER nurses wore white hats, white uniforms, and white stockings. She worked briefly at Laurel Nursing Center in Hamburg before embarking on a new career as a home health care nurse with Professional Home Healthcare, Pottsville, and then with Tamaqua Visiting Nurse Association just as that field was beginning to grow. Her work with senior citizens earned her a spot on the Schuylkill County Senior Citizens Advisory Council. She also volunteered as an EMT with the Penn Mahoning Ambulance Corps. In an age prior to 911, Dolly was often the person neighbors called for triage and first aid. After retiring, she enjoyed working as a substitute nurse at both Morgan Knitting Mills and the Tamaqua Area School District while working weekends as a private duty nurse. She was a member of Tamaqua BPW, West Penn Lioness Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the New Ringgold Fire Company. She volunteered at Good News Camp at the Lewistown Valley Tabernacle, Good News Club at Tamaqua Elementary and served Thanksgiving dinners at the Tamaqua Salvation Army. A Catholic from birth, Dolly was a member of the former St. Jerome's Church, Tamaqua. Dolly is survived by her daughters Julie, wife of Mike Del Priore of Bath and Lucy, wife of Phil Gerace of Valparaiso, IN; sisters Kathryn Mixon of Bethlehem and Mary Ann Burton of Bel Air, MD; sister-in-law Elizabeth Smulligan, McAdoo; grandchildren Julian Gerace, Francesca Nemeth, Nathan Gerace, Antonetta Gerace and Antonio Del Priore; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Joseph Smulligan, half-sister Margaret Bendrick, and half-brother Eugene Smulligan. Because of her practical nature, Dolly was not a fan of funeral flowers; therefore, the family requests that no arrangements be sent. Instead, take flowers to a living loved one or consider donating to the Frances M. Siluk Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 3-5 PM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, on Saturday, March 16. Friends are asked to join in worship with the Zion community at 5:30 PM with light refreshments to follow the service. Private interment was at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua 18252. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary