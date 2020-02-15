Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Frances Szerencits
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter R.C. Church
4 S. 5 th St.
Coplay, PA
Frances Szerencits

Frances Szerencits Obituary
Frances Szerencits, 90, of Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late John E. Szerencits, who passed on January 9, 1999. Born July 16, 1929 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Tallean) Sauerzopf. Frances was a member of St. Peter R.C. Church, Coplay. She was former member of Young at Heart at Assumption BVM Church, Northampton and the Whitehall Senior Citizens. Survivors: sons, Donald J. (Carol), and John E. (Roxann); 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother, Walter (Linda); and several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her brother, John, and grandson, Travis. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter R.C. Church, 4 S. 5th St., Coplay. Family and friends may call Monday night 6 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 9 – 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or an animal rescue of your choice c/o funeral home in loving memory of Frances.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
