Frances Trusow
Frances Trusow, 88, of Bethlehem, formerly of St. Clair, died Monday November 9, 2020, at Old Orchard Healthcare, Easton PA.

Born in Pottsville, October 14, 1932, She was a daughter of the late Steve and Anna (Smith) Trusow.

She worked as a Seamstress for several area factories and was a member of the ILGWU.

Frances was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, St. Clair.

Frances enjoyed being involved in activities at Lutheran Manor such as bus trips, holiday parties and church. She was a critical part of a small team that put together a petition to get a crosswalk added in front of Lutheran Manor for safer walking conditions for residents. Everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her knew she was a character. Francy was the social butterfly of Lutheran Manor, always stopping to tell a story, share a riddle or just to chat. Her favorite pastimes were reading the newspaper, watching QVC and talking on the phone. She was known to keep you on the phone for hours but would promptly end the call before 7pm to be able to catch The Daily Number. She also liked to spend her time cheering on the Eagles and the Phillies. She enjoyed a cup of coffee with every meal but would gladly give it up for a cold Yuengling Lager.

She was preceded in death by beloved companion George Semanchik; 2 brothers Joseph and John Trusow; and a sister Eileen Hilthon.

Surviving are a daughter Georgine Urenko, and her husband Michael of Bethlehem; brother Gene Trusow, of CO; 2 granddaughters Courtney Korn, and her husband Alex, of Bethlehem; and Cayley Urenko of VA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM Friday from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St. St. Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Msgr. William F. Glosser will be officiating.. Friends may call from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Friday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home 110 North 2nd Street ST. Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank 6969 Silver Crest Road, Nazareth, PA 18064 or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 101 N. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be in St. Casimir Roman Catholic Cemetery, Port Carbon.

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, St. Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to http://www.brucethartfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
