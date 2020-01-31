Home

ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Kirkland Village Auditorium
1 Kirkland Village Circle
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Frances W. P. "Kris" Gallup Obituary
Frances W. P. "Kris" Gallup, 91 of Bethlehem, PA died Jan. 28, 2020 at Kirkland Village. Born in New Brunswick, NJ she was a daughter of the late Mildred (Webster) and Clarence S. Platt. She was a graduate of Westtown School and Douglass College, and was employed by Head Start for many years. Kris lived her life as a member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), first with the Plainfield NJ Meeting and later with the Lehigh Valley Meeting. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Senior Center in Easton.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Howard F.; sons: Joshua S. (wife Josie) of Berkeley, CA, Bradford K. (wife Lei) of El Cerrito, CA; 4 grandchildren: Jason, Eli, Noah, Nate; 5 great-grandchildren: Haley, Blue, Grace, Claire and Leo. Her daughter: Sharrene P. and sisters: Helen Hollingsworth and Margaret Horvath died earlier.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 PM Saturday in the Kirkland Village Auditorium, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be made to Kirkland Village Benevolent Care Fund, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem 18017 or Lehigh Valley Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 20827, Bethlehem 18002-0827. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020
