Frances W. P. "Kris" Gallup, 91 of Bethlehem, PA died Jan. 28, 2020 at Kirkland Village. Born in New Brunswick, NJ she was a daughter of the late Mildred (Webster) and Clarence S. Platt. She was a graduate of Westtown School and Douglass College, and was employed by Head Start for many years. Kris lived her life as a member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), first with the Plainfield NJ Meeting and later with the Lehigh Valley Meeting. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Senior Center in Easton.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Howard F.; sons: Joshua S. (wife Josie) of Berkeley, CA, Bradford K. (wife Lei) of El Cerrito, CA; 4 grandchildren: Jason, Eli, Noah, Nate; 5 great-grandchildren: Haley, Blue, Grace, Claire and Leo. Her daughter: Sharrene P. and sisters: Helen Hollingsworth and Margaret Horvath died earlier.
A Memorial Service will be held 1 PM Saturday in the Kirkland Village Auditorium, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be made to Kirkland Village Benevolent Care Fund, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem 18017 or Lehigh Valley Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 20827, Bethlehem 18002-0827. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020