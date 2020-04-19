Francis A Ziegler, 86, of Allentown passed away Thursday, April 16th 2020. Known to most as " Sonny " or " Pop ", he was born in Allentown to the late Louis and Catherine Ziegler. He attended William Allen High School playing both football and basketball. He went on to serve his country during the Korean war, then went on to work for PB&E Railroad, retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed his time most by spending it with his children and grandchildren and helping his family any way he could. He was an avid sportsman a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and also enjoyed horse-racing. Francis is survived by his three children Frank Ziegler of Cementon, Catherine Shollenberger of Slatington, and Mark Ziegler of Whitehall. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who he adored. He also remained good friends with his ex-wife, Stephanie Nederostek. Contributions can be made in his name to your favorite charity or to Alzheimer's/Dementia research.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.