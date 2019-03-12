Francis C. "Frank" Kercimar, 93, of Allentown, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Isabelle C. (Burdock) Kercimar to whom he was married 71 years. Born in Bethlehem, August 29, 1925, Frank was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Vavrek) Kacmar. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. A graduate of Lehigh University, Class of 1950, Frank was employed as a quality control engineer for Ingersoll Rand in Phillipsburg, NJ for 25 years before retiring in 1981. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Allentown.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Isabelle; daughter, Diane R. Kercimar Schofer and her husband, Timothy C. Schofer of Schnecksville; granddaughter, Danica S. Kercimar Schofer of Schnecksville; predeceased by a son, Bruce F. Gregory Kercimar.Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, 924 North Front Street, Allentown. The Rev. Gregory R. Karpyn will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Friday in the church. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary