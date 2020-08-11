Francis C. Kozza Jr, 73, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Francis C. Kozza Sr. and Ruth (Schmidt) Kozza. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary A. (Nuesslein) Kozza.



After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1964, Francis went on to work at many places, most notably, as an assembler at General Electric and as a greeter at Sam's Club. He was a member of the Cathedral Church of Saint Catharine of Siena. Outside of work, he loved model trains and participated in volunteer and charity work whenever he could, mostly with the church and Meals on Wheels. Above all, what he cherished the most was spending time with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife, Mary, he is lovingly remembered by his children: Jacqueline Kozza, Jennifer Kozza, and Francis C. Kozza III; his siblings, Alfred Berghold and Diane Kozza, and several nieces and nephews.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11AM. A viewing will be held from 10AM until the mass, all at the Cathedral Church of Saint Catharine of Siena 1825 W Turner St, Allentown, PA 18104



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis' name to Meals on Wheels 7375 Park City Drive, Sacramento, CA 95831



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store