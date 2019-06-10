Resources More Obituaries for Francis Roeder Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Francis D. Roeder

Obituary Condolences Flowers Francis D. Roeder, longtime resident and businessman of Sellersville, passed away on June 6, 2019 at Quakertown Center two days after his 88th birthday. The youngest son of the late Charles N. and Mamie N. (Krauss) Roeder, he was a graduate of Quakertown High School and also attended the Allentown Business School. From 1952 until 2004 he owned and operated Roeders Foods grocery store and deli on Main St. Sellersville. For a period of time he also owned and operated the former Slotters Grocery store of Perkasie which he purchased from fellow businessman Ed Slotter in the 1970's. Through the years he employed many high school students, giving many of those their first jobs and forming some friendships which continue to today. His interest in and passion for cooking along with adapting to changes in the food business led him to add deli and full catering services. A former member of Sellersville Borough Council and Sellersville Chamber of Commerce, he received the chambers' Business Achievement Award in 1993. Francis had a great passion for music. He was a baritone soloist performing in many local churches by request, a member of St. Michaels Lutheran Church choir and former member of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem. He also co-starred and sang in several community theater performances at Pennridge High School in the 1960's. He was born with a 'green thumb' and was an avid landscape gardener, his property becoming a local show-case of his artistry with plants. His small-town grocery and catering business and musical activities led to a host of acquaintances and friendships over the years and he much enjoyed the companionship of his mini Schnauzers and Welsh Terriers through the years. His sense of humor made him enjoy initialing papers "FDR," the same initials as Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Survivors include: son Craig of Sellersville, daughter Linda Fawcett (Robert) of Quakertown as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Richard and brothers Charles, Arthur and Horace. With his request that his body be donated to science, a memorial service will be held at a yet to be determined time and location. Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries