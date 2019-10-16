Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
Francis E. Ellis Obituary
Francis E. Ellis, 84, of Allentown, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Linda E. (Erdman), with whom he shared over 49 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Louis and Alta (Williams) Ellis. Before retiring, he worked at BonTon and prior at Hess's for 35 years and Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church, Cetronia. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors: wife Linda; son Christopher John and his wife Stacy of Allentown; daughter Lori Roth, and her husband Stephen of Breinigsville; brother James; 3 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; 1 niece. He was predeceased by a brother Constantine.

Services: 11:00 AM. Monday, Oct. 21 at Cedar Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown. Calling begins at 10:00 AM.

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the church or Parkinson's Foundation, c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019
