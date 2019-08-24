|
Dr. Francis "Frank" J. Altomare, Jr., 87, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Mildred "Millie" (Conrad) Altomare. Together they shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Helen (DiLillo) Altomare. He graduated from Villanova University and attended medical school at Hahnemann University Hospital and began a long career as a Doctor of Radiology most notably serving as Chief Radiologist at St. Francis Medical Center in New Castle, PA and also as Chief of Nuclear Radiology at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. He also served as Past President of the Lawrence Co. Medical Society, Past President of the Lehigh Co. Medical Society, member of the PA Medical Society, member of the North American Society of Medical Radiology and the European Congress of Nuclear Medicine. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas More R. C. Church, Allentown. He was also a member of Brookside Country Club and enjoyed golfing and gardening. Surviving, in addition to his wife Millie, are his children, Francis J. Altomare III (fiance' Gillian) of Deerfield Beach, FL; John M. Altomare of Orlando, FL; Laura Altomare (Companion, Richard Nederostek) of Lwr. Macungie Twp.; sister, Nancy Przybylko of South River, NJ; brother, Phillip Altomare of Plymouth Meeting; 6 grandchildren, Francis IV; Jordan, Kyle, Bryce, Chase, Jackson and close family friend and caregiver, Dean Shook. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Altomare and sister, Marie Tome'.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, Aug. 27th from 10-12:00 Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon all from St. Thomas More R. C. Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Luke's Hospice, C/O Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2019