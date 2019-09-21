|
|
The Reverend Francis J. Bartos, retired priest and resident of Villa St. Joseph, Darby, PA, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was 91 years old. Father Bartos was born on August 17, 1928 in Bethlehem, son of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Demyan) Bartos.
Father Bartos was a graduate of St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Overbrook. He was ordained to the Priesthood on May 8, 1954, by His Emenince John Cardinal O'Hara, C.S.C. Fr. Bartos' early assignments were assistant pastor and faculty until 1959 when he enlisted in the Air Force. He served as Chaplain from 1959 to 1973 and again from 1980 to 1986. He was awarded 2 purple hearts. After his honorable discharge as Lt. Colonel, Fr. Bartos had several other priestly assignments. He retired on July 19, 2000. Fr. Bartos was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Jednota and the Catholic Sokols. He also enjoyed travelling and was known for his generous heart and his reverence for The Lord.
In addition to his parents, Fr. Bartos was also predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy and Elizabeth Bartos; and his cousins, Mary Bartos, Josephine Balshi, Dr. Joseph Bartos and Rev. Msgr. John V. Bartos. He is survived by his cousin, Annamae Guff and many other cousins extending over 4 generations.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the St. Francis Center Chapel, 1412 Lansdowne Ave. Darby, PA 19023. An 11 a.m. Mass Christian Burial, celebrated by The Most Reverend Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., will follow in the chapel. Burial will be in SS Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Villa St. Joseph, 1436 Lansdowne Ave. Darby, PA 19023. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019